Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,411. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $319.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.