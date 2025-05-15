Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 124 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,974,000 after purchasing an additional 690,513 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.22.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $432.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion and a PE ratio of 77.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

