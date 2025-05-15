Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 14th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Incannex Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, D-Wave Quantum, and Pfizer are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market prescription medications and related healthcare products. They include large multinational drugmakers, biotechnology firms, and generic?drug manufacturers, all of which are heavily influenced by regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles, and clinical?trial outcomes. Investing in pharmaceutical stocks offers the potential for high returns from breakthrough therapies but carries risks such as lengthy development timelines, regulatory setbacks, and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $29.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $716.79. 4,094,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,713. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.91. The company has a market cap of $679.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $316.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of IXHL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 1,305,065,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,036. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,396,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,129,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122,215. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,192,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,654,272. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

