Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $12.77 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 867.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,448 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 432,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $204.68 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average is $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

