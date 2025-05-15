Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $102.29 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 477,796 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Hess worth $102,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hess by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

