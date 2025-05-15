Energy Stocks To Follow Today – May 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Oklo, First Solar, and AltC Acquisition are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production, exploration, refinement and distribution of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable power. Their market performance tends to track global supply and demand for these commodities, as well as geopolitical events and regulatory changes. Investors often use energy stocks to gain exposure to fluctuations in energy prices and broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,790,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,553,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.28. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.49. 11,068,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,199,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.26.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,235,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.02.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.51. 4,890,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,396,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

