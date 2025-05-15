Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.3%

WTW opened at $303.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $248.09 and a 52 week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.55.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

