Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 63,200 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5%

Citigroup stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

