Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.33.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $668.01 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $585.20 and its 200 day moving average is $668.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,423.16, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

