Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,000. Flutter Entertainment makes up approximately 1.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $563,702.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,094.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.