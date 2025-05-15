Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,422,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 5.1% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $378,140,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.