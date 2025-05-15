Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,416 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $63,956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791,157 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.