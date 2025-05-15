Point72 Italy S.r.l. Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 1.8% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,902,000 after purchasing an additional 186,663 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.03. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.