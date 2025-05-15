Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $652.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $605.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.