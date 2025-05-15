Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $46.11 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 852,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.