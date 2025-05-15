Private Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

