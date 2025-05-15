ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Kimberly-Clark worth $187,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 477.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $2,208,684. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.