JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1%

JPM opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

