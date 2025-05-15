Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP lessened its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,599 shares during the period. Zymeworks comprises about 3.3% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 759,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 569,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 544,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Insider Transactions at Zymeworks
In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 468,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,802,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Stock Down 3.1%
Zymeworks stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
