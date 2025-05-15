McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,218,000 after acquiring an additional 126,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.69.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $682.20 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.48. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $680.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

