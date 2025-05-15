Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 5,870 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $50.24 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

