Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,786 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. TE Connectivity makes up about 0.9% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after buying an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,992,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,360. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.