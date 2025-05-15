Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 178.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,448 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

