Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,724 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 5.4%

NYSE BMY opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

