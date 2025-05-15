Redwood Investments LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $121.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

