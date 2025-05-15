Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 77,928 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,507.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,469 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 123,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.