Ribbit Management Company LLC Has $131 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ribbit Management Company LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 14.8% of Ribbit Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ribbit Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $131,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,573,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $321,488,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $263.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day moving average of $243.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,128 shares of company stock worth $23,511,368. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

