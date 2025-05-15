Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Buys 587 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $187.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.