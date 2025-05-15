Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $352.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $275.07 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.75.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

