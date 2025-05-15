Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,992 shares of company stock worth $23,566,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.30.

NYSE:RCL opened at $251.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

