Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $50.29 Million Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $50,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in ARM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $133.45 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 175.59, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

