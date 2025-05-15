Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 2.8% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.6%

ARLP stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

