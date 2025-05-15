Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,765 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 11.60% of Shattuck Labs worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 6,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 873,409 shares during the last quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

STTK stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%. Research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

