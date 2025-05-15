Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) is Redmile Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,528 shares during the quarter. Immunome accounts for about 3.6% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.06% of Immunome worth $51,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 786,700.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome Price Performance

Immunome stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $693.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.00. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. Analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Tsai acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,386. The trade was a 58.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 137,100 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,105.44. This trade represents a 20.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,495 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.