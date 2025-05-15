Redwood Financial Network Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $399.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

