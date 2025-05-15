Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Welltower Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WELL opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.