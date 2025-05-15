Man Group plc Acquires 627,040 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,040 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $9,974,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 59,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 246,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.