NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,222 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NIKE worth $486,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.30.

NIKE stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

