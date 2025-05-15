Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Position Decreased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

