NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,167.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,917.30. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

