Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $518.68 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.98 and a 200-day moving average of $499.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.