Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 42,771 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $88,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gartner by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,190. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

Gartner Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE IT opened at $445.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

