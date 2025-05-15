Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $413.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.53 and a 200-day moving average of $398.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $409.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

