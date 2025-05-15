Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,941 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $119,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after acquiring an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $204.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

