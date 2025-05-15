192,694 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,504,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,014,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,011,000 after buying an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4%

APLS opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

