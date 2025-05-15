Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 900 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 2.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $47,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $110,867,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $100,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $199.67 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.