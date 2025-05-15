Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.24 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 364.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

