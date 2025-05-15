Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

