Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $179.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.76 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

