Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 43,648 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1,199.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

PKG stock opened at $191.82 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

